Markakis Drives in 2, But Braves Fall to M’s Late

Kyle Seager (aka “Corey’s Brother” for Players Weekend) capped a five-run eighth inning with a three-run homer, sealing the Mariners’ 9-6 win over the Braves on Wednesday night at SunTrust Park.
Seager (3-for-5, four RBIs) extended the Mariners’ lead shortly after Taylor Motter — who replaced Robinson Cano after the star second baseman exited with left hamstring tightness — hit a go-ahead, two-run single off Braves reliever Jim Johnson. Johnson (6-3) allowed four runs without recording an out.
The Mariners, who collected 15 hits, are 1 1/2 games behind the Twins for the second American League Wild Card spot, pending the result of Minnesota’s game against the White Sox.
Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez allowed three runs over six innings, retiring 14 of the last 17 batters he faced. He also had his first two career hits, the first being an RBI single in the second.
Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI double and Nick Markakis added two RBIs to lead the Braves’ offense. Starter R.A. Dickey struggled with knuckleball command, allowing four runs on 11 hits over six innings.