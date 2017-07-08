Mark Canha Provides Sounds with Walk-Off Win

Mark Canha’s base hit in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Joey Wendle to give the Nashville Sounds a 3-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of a sellout crowd of 11,596 at First Tennessee Park Friday night.
Canha’s single off Redbirds reliever Kevin Herget gave the Sounds their third walk-off win in less than a week. They scored back-to-back walk-off wins over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on July 1st and 2nd.
With the score tied 2-2 going into the ninth, Sounds reliever Patrick Schuster faced the minimum in the top half of the inning when he got Aledmys Diaz to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play.
The stage was set for Canha after Joey Wendle doubled down the left field line to start the bottom of the ninth. The double for Wendle was his 94th in a Sounds uniform and tied Skeeter Barnes for the most in franchise history.
Sounds starter Ben Bracewell delivered a much needed six innings. It’s only the second time a Nashville starter has gone at least six innings since June 22nd. Bracewell limited the Redbirds to one run on three hits in the no-decision.
The lone run he allowed came in the fourth when Memphis got on the board to start the scoring. Carson Kelly’s two-out base hit brought in Harrison Bader who previously reached on a walk.
It didn’t take long for the Sounds to draw even as Yairo Muñoz cracked a solo homer to start the bottom half of the inning. It was the first Triple-A home run for Muñoz who was brought up from Double-A Midland two weeks ago.
Muñoz was at it again in the fifth when his bloop single down the right field line scored Melvin Mercedes to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead.
Nashville’s lead lasted until the seventh when Breyvic Valera scored on Todd Cunningham’s base hit to make it a 2-2 game.
It remained 2-2 until Wendle and Canha teamed up to deliver the seventh walk-off of the season for the Sounds.
Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1, 6.75) starts for the Sounds against right-hander John Gant (1-4, 3.46) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.