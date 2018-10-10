Manchester Youth Football to Host Playoffs on Saturday

The Manchester Youth Football League(MYFL) will play host to the Southern Middle Tennessee Youth Football Association(SMTYFA) semifinals this Saturday at Carden-Jarrell Field. A pair of semifinal matchups in each of the 3 divisions sets up a 6 game slate for Saturday. The MYFL Raiders will have a pair of teams in action as the Division 1 and Division 2 Raiders each qualified for the playoffs. Action begins at 9 AM. The Division 1 Raiders will be in that first game beginning at 9. The Division 2 Raiders will play at 1:30 PM.
Full Schedule for Saturday is as follows:
9:00 AM – Division 1 – Manchester vs Fayetteville
10:30 AM – Division 1 – Shelbyville vs. Franklin County
12:00 PM – Division 2 – Shelbyville vs. Giles County
1:30 PM – Division 2 – Manchester vs. Marshall County
3:00 PM – Division 3 – Giles County vs. Marshall County
4:30 PM – Division 3 – Moore County vs. Shelbyville
The SMTYFA Championship games will take place on Saturday, October 20th at Fayetteville beginning at noon with the Division 1 game.