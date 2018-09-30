Manchester Youth Football Sweeps Warren County on Saturday

A pair of Manchester Youth Football League teams earned playoff berths on Saturday as the Red Raiders traveled to McMinnville to take on Warren County. All 3 MYFL teams came away with wins on the day in the final road games of the year for the Raiders.
The Division 1 Raiders beat Warren County 46 to 0. The Division 2 Raiders blanked the Pioneers 13 to 0 and the Division 3 Raiders won a 13 to 6 decision. With the wins, the Division 1 and Division 2 Raiders secured berths in the playoffs slated to begin on October 12th.
The Raiders return home on Saturday for the final regular season games of the year. Manchester will welcome Marshall County to Carden-Jarrell Field for a tripleheader beginning at 2 PM. The Raiders welcome everyone out for the Homecoming festivities. There will be games and activities for the whole family.