Manchester Youth Football Signups Begin Saturday

Signups for the Manchester Youth Football League begin this Saturday at the Manchester Recreation Center. The signups will be held from 9 AM to 1 PM for the football players AND cheerleaders. The MYFL is looking for boys and girls ages 5 to 12 for the league for the upcoming fall season. The MYFL will also hold registration days on May 18th, June 1st and June 8th, Folks can also register online at the league’s website at: www.MYFLRaiders.com
The league will begin practices in July. Folks needing more information can email Lawrence Phillips at: myflraiders@att.net