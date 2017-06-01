Manchester Youth Football Signups are Saturday

The Manchester Youth Football League will be holding their last 2 signups for the 2017 season over the next 2 weekends. Signups for football players AND cheerleaders will take place on Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM at Fred Deadman Park, Shelter #1 Signups are for boys and girls ages 5 to 12. Signups will conclude on Saturday, June 10th. Everyone is asked to bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate to signups. Each child signing up must also be present for uniform fitting. Cost to participate is $100 per child and there are discounts available for multiple kids from the same family.
The league is broken up in 4 age divisions – Pee Wee: ages 4 & 5 year; Division 1: ages 6 & 7 year; Division 2: ages 8 & 9; Division 3: ages 10 thru 12. The league is expected to begin practices on July 10th. If you have questions, or need for information, you can email your questions to: manchesteryouthfootballleague@gmail.com or call 931-434-5386. You can also visit the Manchester Youth Football League website at: www.MYFLRaiders.com or on Facebook at: Manchester Youth Football and Manchester Youth Cheerleading.