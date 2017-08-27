«

»

Manchester Youth Football Opens Season in Shelbyville

Saturday, August 26th the Manchester Youth Football League season officially began when our Manchester Raiders traveled to the Eagles Nest in Shelbyville where the Eagles hosted their season/home opener.
The Pee Wee Raiders stared the day of with a 35-13 win over the Eagles. Defensively, the Raiders had players all over the field making tackles all day, #13 Nathan Bogart and Christian Hazelwood helped the team with at least 12 tackles between the two. But it was the Raiders offense that was almost untouchable as #33 Hayes Shemwell led the team with over 135 yards rushing, and two touchdowns. Helping add to the score was #22 Cingston Dupree, #6 Braxon Wilder and #9 Kaleb “Boogie” Morris each with a touchdown. The o-line allowed the Raiders offense to rush for well over 250 yards in the win.
The Div 1 Raiders played tough in their 18-0 loss to the Eagles. The Raider offense was led by #00 Gavin Smith with over 35 yards rushing. The defense had several player making tackles throughout the day; #15 Jacoba Fells led the way with seven tackles, #00 Gavin Smith with 5 tackles, #23 Braxton Garner had three tackles (1 for loss) and a fumble recovery.
In Div 2, the Raiders played great on both sides of the ball; #4 Carlos Martinez, #23 Alex Franks and #11 Kaleb Dodson had a solid day on defense where plays were basically being made by everyone on the field. On offense, it was a community effort for the Raiders. #10 Logan McClanahan and #7 Tyler Martin scored a touchdown apiece, running alongside them were #8 Aiden Furlow, #5 Gabriel Hambly and #9 Zander Gomes all combining for over 150 yards rushing. Unfortunately, the Raiders lost a heartbreaker in the waning seconds of the game as the Eagles scratched by to win 19-14.
The Div 3 Raiders had a tough 39-0 loss to the Eagles Saturday. #15 (Mad) Max Valaitis led the Raiders with almost 50 yards rushing with Jacob Barlow close behind with 30 Yards rushing and almost 50 yards on two kick-off returns. #22 Braden Davidson connected with #5 Jaiden (Joker) Foster on a beautiful 17 yard pass into triple coverage. Defensively, Barlow again led the way with 7 tackles while #40 Johnathan Akers had 5 tackles (1 for loss) and #7 Nathan Frasier had 4 tackles (1 for loss) and a sack.
Your Manchester Raiders are off next weekend as the celebrate Labor Day weekend with friends and family. The Division 2 and Division 3 Raiders will resume action on Saturday September 9th, in Lewisburg where they will take on the Marshall Co. Elite. The Div 2 Raiders play at 11am and Div 3 Raiders start at 12:30. Pee Wee and Div 1 will have a bye week due to Marshall Co. not having teams in those age divisions.

Darryn Strickland’s Weekly MYFL Report