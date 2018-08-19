Manchester Youth Football Opens Season in Pulaski

The Manchester Youth Football League opened their regular season on Saturday in Pulaski. The Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 teams were all in action, with all 3 teams taking on Giles County. The Raiders went 1 and 2 on the day in the tripleheader.
The Division 1 Raiders, ages 6 & 7 years; defeated Giles County 33 to 13. The Division 2 Raiders, ages 8 & 9; fell in a shootout 37 to 30. The Division 3 Raiders, ages 10 thru 12; were blanked by Giles County 33 to 0.
The MYFL will travel to Lynchburg next Saturday for a tripleheader. The Division 1 team will take on Moore County at 2 PM. The Division 2 team will kick off at 3:30 PM with the Division 3 game set to begin at 5 PM.