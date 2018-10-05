Manchester Youth Football League to Host Pink-Out Homecoming

The Manchester Youth Football League will host Marshall County on Saturday afternoon at Carden-Jarrell Field in the regular season finale. The tripleheader will kick off at 2 PM with the Division 1 game. The Division 2 game will get underway around 3:30 and the Division 3 game will kick off around 5.
The day’s activities will also celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness with the Pink-Out Homecoming. Breast cancer fighters and survivors are invited to attend free of charge. Everyone is asked to wear pink to support the cause. In addition to the games, there will be bounce houses, cotton candy, snow cones and fun for the whole family. Thunder Radio will be on hand to record the contests and the podcasts will be made available free of charge.