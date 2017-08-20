Manchester Youth Football League Report

Written and Recorded by Darryn Strickland
This Saturday the Raiders traveled to Franklin County to scrimmage South Pittsburg and Sequatchie County.
The Division 3 Raiders got off to an OK start against Sequatchie County. On Defense, #40 Jonathan Akers lead the team with 7 tackles, followed by Ian Walker with 3 tackles, and Jaiden Foster with a fumble recovery. However, the Raiders fell to Sequatchie Co. with a score of 29-0.
The Division 1 Raiders lost a tough game with a score of 30-0. #00 Gavin Smith led the team with 35 yards rushing, 5 tackles (2 for a loss) and a fumble recovery.
In the Division 2 game, the Raiders won a hard fought game. On offence, #5 Gabriel Hambly led the team with over 100 yards rushing and 1 touchdown. Right behind him was #7 Tyler Martin with 25 yards and 1 touchdown. On defense, Tyler Martin lead the team with 6 tackles (1 for a loss), while #5 Gabriel Hambly had 3 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery, with a final score of 12 to 0.
Saturday Aug 19th the Raiders participate in the Southern Middle Tennessee Youth Football Association Jamboree at Nunley Stadium. (250-298 Caldwell St. McMinnville, TN 37110). Game times are as follows: Pewee at 10 am, Div 1 at 10:30 am, Div 2 at 11 am and Div 3 11:30 am. Hope to see a huge turnout to support our 2017 Manchester Raiders.
Here Darryn’s Report