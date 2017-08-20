«

Manchester Youth Football League Report

Written and Recorded by Darryn Strickland

2017 MYFL Football Schedule (Click to view larger or download)

This Saturday the Raiders traveled to Franklin County to scrimmage South Pittsburg and Sequatchie County.

The Division 3 Raiders got off to an OK start against Sequatchie County. On Defense, #40 Jonathan Akers lead the team with 7 tackles, followed by Ian Walker with 3 tackles, and Jaiden Foster with a fumble recovery. However, the Raiders fell to Sequatchie Co. with a score of 29-0.

The Division 1 Raiders lost a tough game with a score of 30-0. #00 Gavin Smith led the team with 35 yards rushing, 5 tackles (2 for a loss) and a fumble recovery.

In the Division 2 game, the Raiders won a hard fought game. On offence, #5 Gabriel Hambly led the team with over 100 yards rushing and 1 touchdown. Right behind him was #7 Tyler Martin with 25 yards and 1 touchdown. On defense, Tyler Martin lead the team with 6 tackles (1 for a loss), while #5 Gabriel Hambly had 3 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery, with a final score of 12 to 0.

Saturday Aug 19th the Raiders participate in the Southern Middle Tennessee Youth Football Association Jamboree at Nunley Stadium. (250-298 Caldwell St. McMinnville, TN 37110). Game times are as follows: Pewee at 10 am, Div 1 at 10:30 am, Div 2 at 11 am and Div 3 11:30 am. Hope to see a huge turnout to support our 2017 Manchester Raiders.

