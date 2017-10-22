Manchester Youth Football League Report

This Saturday October 21, the Manchester Peewee Division were at home to finish the regular season.
The first game the Red Raiders faced the Franklin County Rebels. The Raiders scores were made by #9 Boogie Morris, and on the defence the Raiders tackles were mostly made by Boogie Morris, and #33 Hayes Shemwell. In the end the Raiders came to victory 25-13.
In the second game, Raiders went against the Fayetteville Tigers. Though the game came to a 6-26 loss. The Red Raiders pushed their way forward. Raiders touchdown was made by Morris, but the offense led on with Hayes Shemwell rushing.
This week concluded the Raiders regular season, but the peewee Raiders will continue to the playoffs. Come out and support our Red Raider football team
Darryn Strickland’s Report