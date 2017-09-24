Manchester Youth Football League Report

It was a tough day for all four of the MYFL Red Raider age groups as they faced the Franklin County Rebels. The Manchester Raiders took on the teams from Franklin County at Dyer-Bouldin Field at Westwood Middle School on Homecoming. .
In the Pee Wee Division Kayleb Morris led the team with three touchdown runs of 40 yards and one for 30 yards and an extra point and Hayes Shemwell added a 30 yard touchdown run as the Red Raiders fell to Franklin County Rebels 36-31.
In Division 1 Gavin Smith, Will Barlow and Jacoba Fells led the defense with most of the stops but came up short as Franklin County won 35-0.
In Division 2 Gabriel Hambly carried for 55 yards and a touchdown. QB Logan McClanahan hit Tyler Martin for a 45 yard touchdown pass and then ran for the extra point but in the end lost a close one to the Rebels 18-13.
In Division three Jacob Barlow ran for 83 all purpose yards and Isaiah Rippy contributed with two runs totaling 30 yards. JT “Joker” Foster had a 25 yard reception but it was all Franklin County as the Raiders fell 33-0.
The Raiders are back at home on Saturday as the MYFL welcomes Warren County to Dyer-Bouldin Field. The Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 Raiders will have games beginning at 10 AM as the Pee Wee team will have the week off.
Thanks to Lawrence Phillips of Manchester Youth Football League for his help in writing this story