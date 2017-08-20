Manchester Youth Football League Report – 19August2017

Written & Recorded by Darryn Strickland
Saturday August 19, the Southern Middle Tennessee Football Association went to Warren County to compete in the annual Jamboree. Due to the amount of teams each game consisted of two 10 minute quarters with a running clock.
The Peewee Raiders went up against Franklin County’s Rebels. Where Kaleb Morris led the team with over 70 yards and a touchdown also Hayes Shemwell rushed for over 60 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders played a good game, but fell short in a 14-13 loss.
The Div 1 Raiders lost a tough game to the Rebels with a score of 21-0. Gavin Smith and Kaleb Leonard led the team with most yards rushing.
The Div 2 Raiders were led by Gabriel Hambly with over 40 yards rushing, and a touchdown by Logan McClanahan the game ended in a 6-6 tie with the Rebels.
Finally, the Div 3 Raiders lost a hard game 27-0 to the Rebels. On offence, Jacob Barlow led the team in rushing, with Nico Sanfilippo, Johnathan Akers, and Jacob Barlow leading the defense. “Those three boys were all over the place”, said the Div 3 Raiders Head Coach Lawrence Phillips.
Next Saturday, August 26, the Raiders travel to Shelbyville to go against the Eagles in their season opener. The games will be held at the Shelbyville Central High School located at 401 Eagle Blvd, Shelbyville, TN 37160. Game times are as follows: Peewee at 10 AM, Div 1 at 11:30 AM, Div 2 1 PM, Div 3 2:30 PM. Make sure to come out and support our Manchester Raiders as they start their 2017 season.
Thanks to Nathan and Nicholas Helms for their help in compiling stats for this story.