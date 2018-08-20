Manchester Youth Football League Releases Schedule

The Manchester Youth Football League will get their season underway on Saturday as all 3 teams will travel to Lewisburg to take part in the Southern Middle Tennessee Youth Football Association (SMTYFA) jamboree. The jamboree kicks off an exciting 2018 season for the Manchester Youth Football League. The league will open the regular season on Saturday, August 18th in Pulaski. After a trip to Lynchburg on August 25th, the Raider team will host their very first home games at Carden-Jarrell Field on September 8th. The Manchester Raiders will play host to Shelbyville beginning with the Division 1 game at 2 PM. For the 3rd straight year, Darren Strickland, the 2016 Titans Junior Broadcaster of the year will serve as the public address announcer for the MYFL Raiders. To get more information about Manchester Youth Football, visit their website at: https://www.myflraiders.com/