Manchester Youth Football League Hosts First Home Games of Season

The Manchester Youth Football League hosted their first home games of the year on Saturday as they welcomed Shelbyville to Carden-Jarrell Field. Playing a tripleheader in front of the biggest home crowd ever, the Raider teams finished the day with a record of 1 and 2.
The Division 1 team opened the afternoon with a 31 to 7 win. The Division 2 Red Raiders rallied after falling behind early but fell 34 to 20. The Division 3 Raiders got a kickoff return for a touchdown but fell 23 to 7.
The Manchester Youth Football League will be back in action on Saturday when they host Fayetteville. The Division 1 Raiders will kick off the tripleheader of action beginning at 2 PM at Carden-Jarrell Field.