Manchester Youth Football League Closes Out Regular Season

The Manchester Youth Football League wrapped their regular season schedule on Saturday hosting Marshall County on Homecoming. All 3 Red Raider teams were in action as each team selected a player and a cheerleader for their King and Queen respectively. The day also served as Breast Cancer Awareness day as each team wore pink socks and the cheerleaders wore pink shirts and used pink pom-poms. Thunder Radio was on hand to record each of the contests.
In the Division 1 game, the Red Raiders got 4 touchdowns from Lane Sheppard as they blanked Marshall County 42 to 0. Sheppard scored on TD runs of 38, 60, 13 and 4 yards for Manchester. Hayes Shemwell and Kaleb Morris also had touchdowns. Shappard finished the game with 148 yards rushing on 13 carries. The win improves Manchester to 5 and 2 record entering the playoffs.
You can hear the podcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/myfl-division-1-homecoming-game-oct-6-2018_135274
In the Division 2 game, the Red Raiders were shut down in the 2nd half in a 26 to 12 loss. Matthew White caught a 48 yard halfback pass from Adam Whitman for the first Raider score. Christian Munoz caught a 5 yard touchdown pass from Whitman just before the half as the Manchester trailed 19 to 12 at intermission. The loss gives the Raiders a 4 and 3 record entering the playoffs.
You can hear the podcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/myfl-division-2-homecoming-game-oct-6-2018_135275
In the Division 3 game, the Red Raiders got an 8 yard touchdown pass from Hannah Proctor to Kaleb Dobson in the final minute of the game but fell 24 to 7. Trace Stevens was the leading rusher as he had 22 yards on 6 carries. Max Vilitus added 18 yards on 5 carries. The Division 3 Raiders finish the season with a record of 2 and 5.
You can hear the podcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/myfl-division-3-homecoming-game-oct-6-2018_135276
The Division 1 and Division 2 team will advance to next week’s Southern Middle Tennessee Youth Football Association playoffs. The playoffs will take place at Carden-Jarrell Field. The game matchups and times will be announced later this week.