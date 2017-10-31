Manchester Youth Football is Guest of MTSU for Blackout Game

Story by Darryn StricklandFriday, October 20 the Manchester Red Raiders (players and cheerleaders) attended the MTSU vs. Marshal “Blackout” Game. This was the 5th year in a row the Raiders have attended a MTSU game where the league participates in a youth football night. Before the game, there was live music and bounce houses for all to enjoy. At halftime the Red Raiders were allowed onto the field the be part of a high five tunnel to welcome the Blue Raiders back from halftime. In the post game press conference, Coach Stockstill was asked what it meant for him and the Blue Raiders to have youth football leagues at their games. Coach replied, “I appreciate them being here. It’s an opportunity for us (MTSU) to show the little leaguers what college football is all about. Maybe, one day, their dream of playing college football [will come true] because of what they saw.”