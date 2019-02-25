Manchester Youth Baseball Has Final Signup on Tuesday

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association will be holding their final sign-up date on Tuesday evening, February 26th at the Duck River Building. The signup will take place from 5 to 8 PM in the Duck River Community Room.
Manchester Youth Baseball has divisions for kids 4 to 18. Parents wishing to sign their child up need to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate to signups. Cost for T-Ball signups is $55. For ages 8u to 12u the cost will be $55 and for $18u the cost is $100 per player. There are a limited number of scholarships available to those that need help with the cost. You can get more information at the signups.