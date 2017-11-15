«

Manchester U12 Team Captures State Title

Front Row – Aidan Smith, Clayton Foster, Manuel Gonzalez, Max Perez, Emanuel Rodriguez. Middle Row – Elijah McCoy, Eragon Stewart, Aiden Webster, Antonio Rodriguez, Hunter Crosslin, Alfredo Reules, Skyland May, Edwin Torres Hernandez. Back Row – Coaches Kevin Smith and Adolfo Rodriguez Not pictured Edgar Perez and Kennedy Torres Hernandez. [Photo Provided]

The Manchester City U12 soccer team captured the championship of the Tennessee State Soccer Association “Cleveland Grimes Friendship Cup”  on November 4th and 5th in Jackson, Tennessee.  Manchester City was 3 and 0 in the Division 4 tournament outscoring their opponents 16 to 2 over the 2 day tournament.   Manchester City is coached by Kevin Smith and Adolfo Rodriguez.

City opened tournament play with a 9 to 1 win.  The Manchester squad got a hat trick from Manuel Gonzalez along with 2 goals each from Eragon Stewart and Aiden Webster.  Scoring single goals were Emanuel Rodriguez and Edwin Torres Hernandez.  In the semifinals, City got a 7 to 1 win.  Manuel Gonzalez and Max Perez each scored 2 goals.  Eragon Stewart, Elijah McCoy and Kennedy Torres Hernandez   each netted single goals to advance Manchester to the finals.

In the finals, City won the championship in a 5 to 0 shut out.  Manuel Gonzalez got another 3 goals to complete his second hat trick of the tournament.   Emanuel Rodriguez and Max Perez added single goals.  The Manchester squad got a superb defensive effort all tournament allowing only 5 shots in the 3 games.  The mainstays on the defensive end were Aidan Smith and Antonio Rodriguez.   Hunter Crosslin was the primary goal keeper for City as he was spelled by Eragon Stewart.