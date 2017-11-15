Manchester U12 Team Captures State Title

City opened tournament play with a 9 to 1 win. The Manchester squad got a hat trick from Manuel Gonzalez along with 2 goals each from Eragon Stewart and Aiden Webster. Scoring single goals were Emanuel Rodriguez and Edwin Torres Hernandez. In the semifinals, City got a 7 to 1 win. Manuel Gonzalez and Max Perez each scored 2 goals. Eragon Stewart, Elijah McCoy and Kennedy Torres Hernandez each netted single goals to advance Manchester to the finals.
In the finals, City won the championship in a 5 to 0 shut out. Manuel Gonzalez got another 3 goals to complete his second hat trick of the tournament. Emanuel Rodriguez and Max Perez added single goals. The Manchester squad got a superb defensive effort all tournament allowing only 5 shots in the 3 games. The mainstays on the defensive end were Aidan Smith and Antonio Rodriguez. Hunter Crosslin was the primary goal keeper for City as he was spelled by Eragon Stewart.