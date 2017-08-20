Manchester Recreation Department to Host Tennis League

The Manchester Parks & Recreation is sponsoring a tennis league this fall. The league will be for players aged 10 to 100 and of all skill levels. The league is set to begin on Labor Day with a flexible scheduling option. League matches will be held at the newly resurfaced Fred Deadman Park tennis courts. Cost to participate is $15 per player and $25 per doubles team. Age divisions will be 10 to 14; 15 to 49 and age 50+. Doubles will be mixed doubles. If you need more information, contact the Recreation Center at 728-0273 or send an email to: IKAMPMEIER@CITYOFMANCHESTERTN.COM