Manchester Post 78 Legion Teams Fall in State Tournament Games on Friday

Both Manchester Post 78 American Legion baseball teams were in action on Friday in their respective American Legion State Tournaments with both teams squaring off against Columbia’s Post 19 . The 15U Raiders dropped a 6 to 2 decision to Columbia in Tullahoma. The 17U Raider squad saw their state tournament come to a close with a 12 to 2 loss to Post 19 in Gallatin.
Despite getting on the board early, Coffee County’s 17U Legion squad saw Columbia roar to the 12 to 3 win. Manchester’s Post 78 finished with 6 hits on the game but could not keep pace with the Lions. Gage Edwards had a hit and 2 RBI. Owen Neel finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Griffin Meeker had a hit, a walk and 2 runs scored and Noah Bradshaw contributed a hit and a walk.
The 15U team got a 2 out RBI single from Braxton White to take a 1 to 0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Columbia tied the game in the bottom of the first, they tacked on pairs of runs in the 2nd and 3rd to seize control. White finished with 2 hits and both Coffee County RBI. Trey Rogers had a hit and scored both Post 78 runs. Luke Beachboard added a single in the 7th before Columbia snuffed out any potential Raider Rally.
The Post 78 15U team will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at 5 when they take on the loser of Friday’s late game between Tullahoma and McMinnville. Opening ceremonies for the tournament will get underway at 4 PM at Grider Stadium.