Manchester Post 78 Bows out of State Tournament on Saturday with Extra Inning Loss

A bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 8th inning ended the season for the 15U Post 78 American Legion baseball team on Saturday. Taking on McMinnville Post 173 in the American Legion State Tournament in Tullahoma, Manchester dropped the loser’s bracket game 9 to 8 on Saturday night.
In a back and forth battle delayed by lightning, the Raiders and the Pioneers traded blow after blow. After Post 78 got a run in the 1st inning, McMinnville answered back to build a 4 run lead. Trailing 5 to 1 entering the 4th inning, the Raiders rallied for 4 runs to tie the game at 5. Trey Rogers had the big hit as he drilled a 3 RBI triple. After McMinnville scored twice, Manchester tied the game at 7 in the 6th inning. After McMinnville took a 7 to 6 lead into the 7th inning. The Raiders rallied to tie the game as Jacob Sherrill executed a safety squeeze bunt to score Braxton White to send the game to extra innings. McMinnville was able to load the bases in the 8th inning with 1 out before a walk ended the game and the Legionnaires’ season.