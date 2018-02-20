Manchester Police Basketball Team Claims 3rd Straight Mayors Cup

A good size crowd was on hand at the Manchester Recreation Center to watch the night’s action. In the opener, the Rec Department held off a late Teacher rally to claim a 30 to 24 win. In the second game, the police handcuffed the teachers 39 to 22. In the 3rd and deciding game, Police Chief Mark Yother and his team claimed the tile with a 31 to 28 victory over the Rec Department.
The proceeds from donations given on the night were presented to the Haven of Hope. The Haven of Hope is a domestic violence service, for Coffee and surrounding counties, providing help for people dealing with domestic abuse. The Haven of Hope provides crisis intervention, education and advocacy support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore counties.