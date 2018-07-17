Manchester Makos Swim to 5th Straight Summer Team Title

The Manchester Makos swim program completed their 2018 summer meet season on Saturday to cap off another phenomenal year. The Makos won their 5th consecutive Summer Race League Championship as they finished the year undefeated. The Makos rolled up 2,356 points to outdistance 2nd place Sewanee who had 1,611. Tullahoma finished in 7th place with a total of 858.5 points in the meet held at the University of the South.
Both the Makos boys and girls won their divisions on Saturday as they each outdistanced 2nd place Sewanee. The Makos captured 5 first place finishes in team relays while adding 15 individual first place finishes.
Capturing 1st place team finishes were:
> Mixed 11 – 12 year old 100M Medley relay team consisting of David Everett, Julianna McNew, Isaac Lee & Cora Fulks
> Mixed 15 to 18 year old 100M Medley relay team consisting of Ashley Slayton, Jack Beachboard, Ryan Farless and Caitlyn Slayton(setting a new meet record of 56.55)
> Boys’ 11 – 12 year old 100M freestyle relay team consisting David Everett, Colin Harward, Brayden Kesling & Isaac Lee
> Girls’ 13 – 14 year old 100M freestyle relay team consisting Madeline DeWolfe, Clancy Sand, Emily Williams and Kennedy Norman-Young
> Girls’ 15 to 18 year old 100M freestyle relay team consisting Caitlyn Slayton, Lauren Lee, Lily Jenkins and Ashley Slayton(setting a new meet record of 53.91)
Capturing 1st place individual finishes were:
> Isaac Lee in 11 – 12 year old boys’ 50M freestyle(setting a new meet record of 28.01)
> Kennedy Norman-Young in 13-14 year old girls’ 50M freestyle
> Caitlyn Slayton in 15 to 18 year old girls’ 50M freestyle
> Ryan Farless in 15 to 18 year old boys’ 50M freestyle
> Madeline DeWolfe in 13 – 14 year old girls’ 50M breaststroke
> Kaylee Williams in the 15 to 18 year old girls’ 50M breaststroke
> Isaac Lee in 11 – 12 year old boys’ 100M IM(setting a new meet record of 1:07.87)
> Madeline DeWolfe in 13 – 14 year old girls’ 100M IM
> Ashley Slayton in 15 – 18 year old girls’ 100M IM(setting a new meet record of 1:06.97)
> Nick Bogle in the 13 – 14 year old boys’ 50M backstroke(setting a new meet record of 31.67)
> Ashley Slayton in the 15 to 18 year old girls’ 50M backstroke(setting a new meet record of 31.56)
> Jack Beachboard in the 15 to 18 year old boys’ 50M backstroke(setting a new meet record of 29.69)
> Isaac Lee in 11 – 12 year old boys’ 50M butterfly (setting a new meet record of 30.48)
> Madeline DeWolfe in 13 – 14 year old girls’ 50M butterfly
> Ashley Slayton in 15 – 18 year old girls’ 50M butterfly (setting a new meet record of 30.37)
