Manchester Makos Swim Team Posts Strong Showing at Southeastern Championship

Story provided by Tera JohnsonThis past weekend, February 22-24, the Manchester Makos swim team had 10 members that qualified to swim in the Southeastern Short Course Championships. The championship meet hosts teams from many states including Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. In order to swim at this level, swimmers must have qualifying times in the event. The Makos, led by their coaches Shawn Daniels, Rebekah Buchanan, Becky Behrendorff, and Cindy Weber, placed 19th out of 50 teams.
The Makos had a strong showing of 5 swimmers in the senior age division. Swimmers raced in the morning for preliminaries, and the top 16 swimmers competed in the finals competition that night. Jack Beachboard competed in 6 events. He made finals in 4 events, 2 personal best times, and 3 team records. He also qualified to swim in the NCSA Jr. Nationals in Florida. Ashley Slayton also swam in 6 events and made finals in all 6. She swam away with 3 personal best times, 3 team records, and several qualifying times for Junior Nationals in Florida. Kaylee Williams competed in 3 events and made finals in 2. She came away from the weekend with 2 personal best times, 2 team records, and qualified for Senior Sectionals. Caitlyn Slayton swam in 3 events. She had 2 personal best time and team record in the mile. Maddie DeWolfe competed in 6 events with finals in 2. She made a personal best in 2 events and qualified for Senior Sectionals.
In the younger age groups, the Makos had 2 boys representing the 13-14 division. Nicholas Bogle had 6 preliminary races and 3 final races. He walked away with a personal best in the 200 Fly and qualifying times for the Age Group Sectionals. Isaac Lee had a strong performance for the weekend. He competed in 6 events, made 6 finals, and finished in the top 4 for each event. He took the team record holder position in all 6 events as well. He also qualified for Age Group Sectionals. David Everett competed in the 11-12 year division. He had 3 top 16 finishes and personal best times in all 5 events. He also took the team record in the 50 breaststroke. In the final age division, 10 & under, the Makos had 2 swimmers. Jack Stowe swam 4 events with a personal best in the 200 IM. Paizley Hodges swam in 2 events and had a personal best in the 100 back.
Next up for the Makos is the Long Course season which will culminate in a similar competition in July. Staring in May, the Makos will begin training for the Race League, a summer competition with local teams. See you at the pool.
2019 Southeastern Short Course Championships
Huntsville, Alabama
MMST Results
Jack Beachboard- 6 events 4 finals16th Place in 100 Breaststroke; 7th Place in 400 IM; 9th Place in 200 Breaststroke (PB, TR); 12th Place in 200 IM (TR); 26th in 200 Fly (PB, TR) qualified for NCSA Jr. Nationals in Orlando, FL
Ashley Slayton- 6 events 6 Finals 3rd Place in 200 Freestyle (JN); 2nd Place in 400 IM (JN); 12th Place in 50 Freestyle (PB, TR, JN); 3rd Place in 500 Freestyle (JN); 6th Place in the 100 Freestyle (PB, TR, JN); 2nd Place in 200 IM (PB, TR, JN); qualified for NCSA Jr. Nationals in Orlando, FL
Kaylee Williams- 3 events 2 finals 12th Place in 200 Breaststroke (PB, TR); 15th Place in 50 Breastsroke (TR, PB); qualified for Senior Sectionals
Caitlyn Slayton- 3 events 22nd Place in 1650 Freestyle with a PB and team record; a PB in 50 free
Maddie DeWolfe- 6 events 2 finals 15th Place in 200 Breaststroke (PB- 2:27.98), PB in 2 events and made a sectional cut for 200 Breast
Nick Bogle-6 events 3 finals 7th Place in 200 Butterfly (PB- 2:04.13); 7th in 200 Backstroke; 6th in 100 Butterfly; qualified for Age Group Sectionals in Cary, NC
Isaac Lee- 6 events 6 finals 4th Place in 200 Freestyle (TR); 2nd Place in 400 IM (TR), 2nd Place in 200 Butterfly(TR); 2nd Place in 500 Freestyle (TR); 1st Place in 1650 Freestyle (TR); 2nd Place in 200 IM (TR); set personal bests in every event; qualified for Age Group Sectionals in Cary, NC
David Everett- 11-12 yr old 5 events10th Place in 50 Breaststroke (PB- 34.11, TR); 14th Place in 100 Butterfly (PB- 1:08.12); 11th Place in 200 IM (PB- 2:24.46)
Jack Stowe- 10 & U swam 4 events 18th Place in 100 Butterfly; 14th Place in 200 IM with a PB of 2:58.57
Paizley Hodges- 10 & U swam 2 events 20th Place in 100 Backstroke with PB of 1:21.63