Manchester Longshots Baseball Team Claim World Series Title

The Longshots opened the tournament on Wednesday with a pair of losses. Coming back on Thursday, the Manchester 9 swept a pair of close games to get their winning streak rolling. The Longshots defeated the Halos of Lake Charles, LA 8 to 6 and Smash from Sulphur, LA 9 to 8.
On Friday, the Longshots swept a trio of games to advance to Saturday’s finals. They opened up with a 10 to 1 win over the Arkansas Predators before dumping the NOLA Braves 12 to 4 and the Okalona Predators of Louisville, KY 9 to 5.
On Saturday, the Longshots took on the Braves from New Orleans with a World Series Title on the line. The Braves opened up with 3 runs in the 1st inning and 3 more in the 2nd to build a 6 to 0 lead. The Longshots rallied with a 6 run uprising in the 2nd to tie the game and added 3 more runs in the 3rd and 1 in the 4th inning to capture the crown.
The Longshots banged out 11 hits on the game led by Braden Williams and C.J. Seals who each had 2 hits and 2 RBI. Williams came on in relief on the mound to get the win. The tournament winds up the season for the Longshots