«

Manchester Longshots Baseball Team Claim World Series Title

12U Longshots baseball team with their championship rings[Photo used with permission]

After opening the Global World Series with a pair of losses, the Middle Tennessee Longshots 12U baseball team rallied for 6 straight wins to capture the Blue Bracket Championship on Saturday in Destin, FL.  The Longshots, based out of Manchester, outlasted the NOLA Braves from New Orleans 10 to 6 on Saturday evening to claim the title.

The Longshots opened the tournament on Wednesday with a pair of losses.  Coming back on Thursday, the Manchester 9 swept a pair of close games to get their winning streak rolling.  The Longshots defeated the Halos of Lake Charles, LA 8 to 6 and Smash from Sulphur, LA 9 to 8.

On Friday, the Longshots swept a trio of games to advance to Saturday’s finals.  They opened up with a 10 to 1 win over the Arkansas Predators before dumping the NOLA Braves 12 to 4 and the Okalona Predators of Louisville, KY 9 to 5.

On Saturday, the Longshots took on the Braves from New Orleans with a World Series Title on the line.  The Braves opened up with 3 runs in the 1st inning and 3 more in the 2nd to build a 6 to 0 lead.  The Longshots rallied with a 6 run uprising in the 2nd to tie the game and added 3 more runs in the 3rd and 1 in the 4th inning to capture the crown.

The Longshots banged out 11 hits on the game led by Braden Williams and C.J. Seals who each had 2 hits and 2 RBI.  Williams came on in relief on the mound to get the win.  The tournament winds up the season for the Longshots