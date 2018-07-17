Manchester American Legion Baseball Teams Begin State Tournament Play on Thursday

The Tennessee American Legion Baseball Program kicks off a trio of state tournaments on Thursday and Manchester Post 78 will have a pair of teams in action. The 15U Post 78 Raiders will travel to Tullahoma as they begin play on Friday afternoon. The 17U Post 78 Raiders open up tournament play on Thursday afternoon in Gallatin
The 15U tournament is set to get underway on Friday in Tullahoma at Grider Stadium. The 15U Post 78 team will tangle with Columbia at 5 PM. Win or lose, the Raiders will come back on Saturday afternoon to take on Tullahoma or McMinnville.
The 17U American Legion State Tournament will take place at Vol State Community College in Gallatin. The Manchester Post 78 17U team will open tournament play on Thursday as they tangle with Tullahoma Post 43 in a 5:30 PM game. A win advances them to Saturday’s quarterfinals. A loss will drop the Legionnaires to a Friday afternoon game in the loser’s bracket.
Both tournaments are double elimination. You can see online copies of the brackets at: https://www.tnlegionbaseball.org/page/show/4270388-2018-tn-legion-state-tournament-brackets