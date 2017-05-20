There will be a youth tennis clinic next week directed by Westwood tennis coach Justin Winton. The clinic begins on Monday, June 5th and will continue thru Friday, June 9th. The camp is open to beginners and advanced tennis players ages 8 to 17. Cost for the camp is $50 per person with additional siblings for $30. The camp will be held at the tennis courts behind the Raider Academy.
There two morning sessions to choose from: 8:15 -9:45A.M. and 10:00-11:30 A.M. The early session will be centered on beginners and ages 8-13, and the later session will be for intermediates and ages 13-17. Students will receive instruction on how to improve their forehands, backhands, volleys, overheads, and serves. They will hit hundreds of tennis balls over the week and have fun doing it. Beginners will learn how to keep score and play matches, and intermediates will learn how to hit topspin and slice.
There is a growing interest in learning to play tennis in Manchester due to the new middle school teams in Coffee County and Manchester City, and the high school team is growing and improving. We’re trying to build a tennis community in Manchester, and that means getting students to start playing when they’re young.
If you don’t own a tennis racquet, you can still sign up. They will have several quality racquets that students can borrow. You need to wear clothes and shoes that you feel comfortable running around in, and you need to bring water. Any days that are rained out will be rescheduled for the afternoon or Saturday June 10th.
You can sign up by downloading the form below. Just click on it to print, then text or email a picture of the completed form.
Local Youth Tennis Camp
There will be a youth tennis clinic next week directed by Westwood tennis coach Justin Winton. The clinic begins on Monday, June 5th and will continue thru Friday, June 9th. The camp is open to beginners and advanced tennis players ages 8 to 17. Cost for the camp is $50 per person with additional siblings for $30. The camp will be held at the tennis courts behind the Raider Academy.