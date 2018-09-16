Local Runners Excel at Cross Country Meet at Old Stone Fort

Hosting their first meet of the year, the Coffee County CHS cross country team welcomed 16 high school and middle school teams to the Old Stone Fort State Park on Tuesday. Included in the field were the middle school teams from Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School.
In the middle school girls’ race, Coffee County Middle School’s Greenlee Woods charged to the lead in the final 100 yards to win in a time of 14:03.4 for the 2 mile race. Rylea McNamara of Westwood finished in 4th place at 15:22.8. Westwood finished in 4th place in the team standings. Coffee Middle did not field enough runners to place in the team standings.
In the middle school boys’ race, Lucas Beaty finished 2nd and Bradley Escue finished in 3rd place for the top local runners. Beaty ran a time of 13:25 and Escue finished in 13.26.9. Aiden Smith was the top finisher for Westwood. Smith had a time of 13:54.7. Coffee Middle finished in 2nd place in the team standings. Westwood did not field enough runners to place in the team standings.
In the high school races, Coffee County won both the boys’ and girls’ 5K races. Patricia Barrera won the girls’ race at 22:22.2. Teammate Madison Rooker was 2nd at 22:44.9 as the Lady Raiders finished in 2nd place in the team standings 3 points behind Grundy County. For the boys’, Jacob Rutledge won the race with a time of 18:17.8. Renato Ayala finished 3rd in a time of 19:32.4. The Red Raiders won the team title as they beat out Lincoln County by 55 points for the title.
The Westwood runners will be back in action on Tuesday, September 18th when they travel to Fayetteville for a match at Don Davidson Park. The Coffee County Middle School runners will be back in action on Saturday, September 22nd when they compete in the TSSAA Sectional Meet in Murfreesboro. That meet gets underway at 9 AM at Riverdale. The CHS runners are back in action on Friday, September 28th when they travel to Sewanee for a meet at St. Andrew’s.
You can see FULL results at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1RXmQTa-R1pkvAtuUJyRrEWiev7AHSEbk_amfkJ3Uu4k/edit#gid=1990244124