Local Prep Sports Calendar Changes and Cancellations

Friday’s snowfall and a weekend of sub-freezing temperatures forced the cancellation and rescheduling of several local prep sporting events. Below is a list of cancellations and postponements.
– CCMS Basketball game at home for Monday with Cannon County is CANCELLED and will not be made up
– CHS Basketball game from Friday with Columbia was cancelled and rescheduled for Monday, January 16th. Varsity girls’ game will begin at 4 PM.
– CHS Basketball game at Baylor on Saturday was CANCELLED and will not be made up
– CHS Wrestling at Stewarts Creek from Saturday was CANCELLED and will not be made up
– CCMS Basketball game from Thursday night with Warren County was cancelled and moved to this Tuesday, January 10th at CCMS
– Coffee County Youth Basketball from Saturday was postponed. The postseason will begin this Saturday, January 14th beginning at 9 AM at CHS.
Remember, Thunder Radio is your source for news, announcements and schedule changes for your favorite local teams. Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter and have WMSR News & Sports delivered to you daily in your email. You can sign up at the link – http://wmsrradio.us14.list-manage1.com/subscribe?u=b5dcb127f5e33df253e7c902f&id=e3bd4be4f4