Lineup For Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show

Coming up on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show, we will have a full slate of guests. We will talk to Kyle Harris, the athletic director for Coffee County Middle School, about the new privately funded, multi-purpose sports facility that has been approved for the CCMS sports teams.
(You can see a story about that building at: http://www.thunder1320.com/news/indoor-practice-facility-approved-for-coffee-co-middle-school/ )
We will also talk to Coffee County Central High School wrestling coach Roger Barlow as the wrestling team opened their season this week. Coach Barlow will talk about the new faces in the program and give us a season preview.
And we will also talk to Coach Lana Ray, the coach for the CHS and CCMS swimming teams. She will be joined by assistant coach Mike Ray as they talk about the upcoming season. The Raider swimmers opened the season earlier this month.
The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln at 10 AM. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.