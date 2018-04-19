Lindsey Dickson Signs Scholarship to Cheer at Martin Methodist

Coach Christy Clouse was quick to shower Lindsey with praise after the signing. “We are so proud of Lindsey’s accomplishments. She has been a true leader for our squad, serving as a captain this year and was named a TCAA All-State cheerleader. She is a tough and dependable athlete and has a great work ethic, which will serve her well as she moves on to the next level. She has been a true joy to coach.”
Dickson joins fellow Red Raider cheerleader Amanda McGowan from the Class of 2018 to sign with Martin. The Martin Methodist RedHawks compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference(SSAC) of the NAIA(National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics). The RedHawks are coming off a conference championship this past season and a 3rd place regional finish. The RedHawks advanced to the NAIA National Championship where they finished in 9th place. Martin Methodist is coached by the husband and wife team of Micah and Monica Hartsfield who just completed their 9th season as RedHawk coaches.