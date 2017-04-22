Lights Go Out on Sounds and Dodgers, Game Suspended

With no outs and a runner on first base in the top of the eighth inning for the Sounds a bank of lights at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark went out causing the series finale between the Sounds and the Oklahoma City Dodgers to be suspended. The game will be completed the next time the Sounds visit Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark June 22-25.
On a gusty, damp Friday evening the Sounds offense hit another dry spell. Nashville lit up the scoreboard just once through 7+ innings against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
20-year-old Julio Urias (0-0, 1.93) kept the Sounds batters off balance all night long as he tossed 5.2 shutout innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six batters. Sounds starter, Paul Blackburn (0-2, 2.12), turned in another stellar performance. Blackburn was spared the loss when Franklin Barreto went deep in the eighth inning to tie the game at one. Blackburn gave up a single run on three hits while tying a season-high with eight strikeouts. In the three games he has started this season the offense has mustered just three runs.
The Dodgers got the scoring started in their first trip to the plate. In the bottom of the first inning Blackburn issued a one-out walk to Cody Bellinger who promptly swiped second base. Alex Verdugo brought him home on a seeing-eye single through the left side of the infield to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.
In the second inning Bruce Maxwell drew a two-out walk. Kenny Wilson ripped a double into the right center field alley and Maxwell attempted to score from first but was gunned down at home by shortstop Charlie Culberson to preserve the lead for the Dodgers. The hit extended Wilson’s hitting streak to a team-high nine games.
Barreto followed up his four-hit night on Thursday with a game-tying solo home run to lead off the eighth inning Friday. Melvin Mercedes was subsequently walked. Then with a 2-2 count on Mark Canha a bank of lights at the stadium went out causing a delay and ultimately a suspended ballgame.
The Sounds begin a four game set with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox Saturday evening. Right-hander Chris Smith (0-1, 4.15) takes the mound for the Sounds against a pitcher yet to be named for the Sky Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.