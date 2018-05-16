Lauren Tomberlin Signs to Play College Softball at Motlow

Citing Tomberlin’s a “leader skills” and having a “big bat” Motlow coach Janice Morey was ecstatic about inking the senior catcher/utility infielder. Lauren joins Haley Hinshaw, a member of the 2017 Lady Raider team, in the Motlow program. Coach Morey said that having a former teammate already on the Motlow team will be a big help to Lauren. “That will help her understand the expectations of college life and college athletics.”
Lauren loved the fact that Motlow is “close to home and I have a lot of friends there” in helping make her decision to attend Motlow. “After the success of my team my team had this year and the success I had this year, I am glad I did not give (the dream of playing college softball) up.” When asked about Coach Morey, Lauren called her a “genuine person who cares about more than softball.”
“Lauren is going to do great things at Motlow” said Coach Brandon McWhorter. Coach McWhorter called out Lauren’s work ethic and versatility. “She works extremely hard, she has a good head on her shoulders and she understands the game. She wants to get better and she wants to show people she (can play at the college level).”