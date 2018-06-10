Late Strike Sees Nashville & Tampa End Level

The Tampa Bay Rowdies grabbed a late equalizer through Leon Taylor’s first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC on Saturday night before a crowd of 6,082 at Al Lang Stadium. Tampa Bay had the first good look on goal only for Michael Nanchoff to send a free kick just outside the penalty area well over the crossbar, but in the 22nd minute Nashville broke the deadlock as Lebo Moloto capitalized on a quick counterattack off a midfield turnover and finished low past Rowdies goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald.
The Rowdies almost hit back immediately as a free kick saw first Hunter Gorskie have a well-struck shot blocked before the rebound was sent high by Tamika Mkandawire, and the hosts continued to press before the halftime break as Junior Flemmings had a shot saved by NSC goalkeeper Matt Pickens before a deflected shot by Gorskie just went wide of the right post. Pickens had to make another good save to keep out an effort by Nanchoff, and the Rowdies’ pressure continued into second half as Leo Fernandes shot just wide of the right post in the 53rd minute.
Nashville almost added a second 11 minutes later, only for Matt LaGrassa to send his header from a corner kick wide of the left post, and shortly after Pickens was called into action again as Fernandes again tried to strike from long range. With six minutes to go, however, the Rowdies’ pressure paid off as second-half substitute Taylor pounced on a deflected shot by Gorskie and put home his finish into the left side of the net. Flemmings almost stole victory for the Rowdies in stoppage time as he made a sharp interception of a pass in the attacking third, only to chip his finish past an approaching Pickens wide of the left post, but that would be the last real chance as honors ended even.
Scoring:
22’ – NSH – Lebo Moloto (Ropapa Mensah)
84’ – TBR – Leon Taylor
QUICK NOTES
– Lebo Moloto scored the goal for Nashville. It’s his 4th goal this season for Nashville, all in USL play.
– Ropapa Mensah’s assist was his third this season to go along with four goals.
– In his return to Tampa Bay, Matt Pickens was “Man of the Match” making 5 saves, including a few incredible stops to get Nashville the road point. Pickens spent the last 4 years as the Rowdies starting keeper.
– Nashville has now scored in 9 straight games after failing to score in three of its first six.
– Tampa Bay had 25 shots, the most for any opponent against Nashville this season.
– Nashville finally gets a full week off between games as it will play again at First Tennessee Park next Saturday night against North Carolina FC.
– The next 4 USL matches will be at home for Nashville. Nashville SC remains undefeated at home.