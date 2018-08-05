Late Goal Lifts Nashville SC to Road Draw

A late goal by the bane of all FC Cincinnati fans, Tucker Hume, sealed a road result for Nashville SC against top of the table FC Cincinnati. The goal in the 86’ minute, assisted by Ropapa Mensah, leveled the game at 1-1 and gave Nashville a much-deserved point at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday night.
FIRST COME FROM BEHIND RESULT
Tonight’s draw was the first time Nashville SC had earned a result after falling behind at any point in a match. Previously, Nashville was 0-6-0 when falling behind.
DOMINATING THE STAT SHEET
Nashville outplayed Cincinnati for much of the match after FCC opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the match. Nashville beat Cincy in possession (52.4-47.6), shots (19-4), crosses (31-11) and chances created (16-4).
DEFENSE AGAINST CINCY
FC Cincinnati, which boasts the top scoring offense in the USL, has scored two or more goals in every USL match since May 12 except for its two matches against Nashville SC. In Nashville on July 7, Nashville SC held Cincinnati scoreless in a 0-0 draw. Tonight’s 1-1 tie continued to tell the tale of Nashville’s great defense.
ANOTHER LATE GOAL
Hume’s late equalizer was Nashville SC’s 10th goal after the 75’ minute in all competitions. Nashville has outscored its opposition 10-4 in the final 15 minutes of a match.
A NEW MONTH
After a disappointing July that saw Nashville SC score just one goal and acquire four points, Nashville matched its goal total and got another point from the top team in the USL.
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
Nashville will have its only Friday night home game next week when it plays Ottawa Fury FC at home at 7:30 p.m. at First Tennessee Park on August 10.