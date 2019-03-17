Late Goal Drops Nashville SC to First Loss of Season

In its second home match of 2019, Nashville SC fell to Saint Louis FC in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat at First Tennessee Park Saturday night. Though Nashville dominated Saint Louis in possession, the team could not outshoot nor outscore the visitors in an otherwise equal matchup.
NSC now prepares for its first road test of the 2019 USL Championship season with back-to-back away games against New York Red Bulls II and Ottawa Fury FC in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively.
90 in a Nutshell
Nashville and Saint Louis were deadlocked with nearly equal possession and just one shot on target total. Matt Pickens’ diving save in the 38’ minute was the highlight of the first 45’. The veteran keeper deflected Caleb Calvert’s well-placed header to snuff the half’s only quality opportunity.
Nashville’s urgency was apparent in the second half as the team earned five corners in a span of three minutes. Though no one could get on the end of the attempts, the spree revived NSC’s attack and sparked a string of chances.
Cameron Lancaster nearly found the breakthrough goal in the 74’ minute when he connected with a dangerous free kick, but his shot sailed wide. Matt LaGrassa then took a turn in the 82’ minute, but Saint Louis’ Jake Fenlasen punched his header over the crossbar.
Despite NSC’s pressure, Saint Louis was first and last to get on the board when Calvert redirected a corner past Pickens in the 84’.
Goals
84’ STL- Caleb Calvert (assisted by Joaquin Rivas)
A Possession Game
While Nashville SC didn’t win the game, it did have the ball the majority of the night. NSC led the possession nearly 64-36 percent and that number was even higher in the second half as Nashville out-possessed STL 74.7-25.3 percent.
Rare Home Shutout Loss
The 1-0 loss is only the second shutout loss for Nashville at home since the team began in the USL Championship in 2018. Last season, Nashville lost 2-0 to Indy Eleven in the only previous instance. Tonight’s game was just the fourth home loss for Nashville in 19 home games since the beginning of 2018.
Winning Set Pieces
Nashville SC dominated the stat sheet in corner kicks. Nashville had 12 corners to Saint Louis’ 3, including nine corners for Nashville in the second half.
LaGrassa with a Look
Despite nine shots, Nashville SC recorded just one shot on a target, a header from midfielder Matt LaGrassa. A cross from Kosuke Kimura found the head of LaGrassa a few feet from goal and LaGrassa put it on frame near the crossbar. The Saint Louis goalie made a diving save to keep the game scoreless at the time.
Up Next
Nashville SC will make its first road trip of the season next weekend as it travels to New Jersey to take on New York Red Bulls II on Sunday, March 24 at Noon CT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.