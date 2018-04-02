«

Lady Rocket Softball Rallies to Beat Community

Kara Beth Patton of Westwood softball[File Photo]

After taking off a week for spring break, the Westwood softball team traveled to Unionville on Monday for a conference game with Community.  It was a back and forth battle from start to finish but the Lady Rockets prevailed in the end.  Westwood took the lead in the top of the 7th inning to take the 11 to 9 victory.

A shaky start saw the Lady Rockets give up single runs in the first two innings before Westwood took a 5 to 2 lead in the top of the 3rd.  After Community added another run in the 3rd, the Viqueens retook the lead with a 3 run 4th inning.  Trailing 9 to 6 entering the 7th inning, the Lady Rockets batted around in the 7th to score 5 runs and capture the crucial road win.

Paisley Campbell had a single, a double and a triple in 4 plate appearances to lead Westwood.  Paisley also scored 3 times.  Haidyn Campbell added a double and a single, Brooklyn Blake had a triple and a single and Kara Beth Patton had 2 singles and 3 RBI.

Westwood returns home on Tuesday as they play host to Riverside Christian.  First pitch will be at 5 PM at Lady Rocket Field.