Lady Rocket Softball Rallies to Beat Community

A shaky start saw the Lady Rockets give up single runs in the first two innings before Westwood took a 5 to 2 lead in the top of the 3rd. After Community added another run in the 3rd, the Viqueens retook the lead with a 3 run 4th inning. Trailing 9 to 6 entering the 7th inning, the Lady Rockets batted around in the 7th to score 5 runs and capture the crucial road win.
Paisley Campbell had a single, a double and a triple in 4 plate appearances to lead Westwood. Paisley also scored 3 times. Haidyn Campbell added a double and a single, Brooklyn Blake had a triple and a single and Kara Beth Patton had 2 singles and 3 RBI.
Westwood returns home on Tuesday as they play host to Riverside Christian. First pitch will be at 5 PM at Lady Rocket Field.