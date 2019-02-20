Lady Raiders Upset in District Finals by Tullahoma

Tullahoma’s Julia Duncan was fouled on a 3 point attempt from midcourt as the final horn sounded and drained a free throw to stun the exceptionally large Coffee County fan section in attendance. The closing sequence was set up after a Lady Raider turnover on a layup attempt with 2 seconds left.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 16 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Jacey Vaughn finished with 6 points and Abby Morgan added 5. After the game, Vinson was named the District 8AAA Player of the Year while Morgan, Vaughn and Ellie Graham were named to the regular season All-District team. Coach Joe Pat Cope was named the District 8AAA Coach of the Year. Vaughn and Vinson were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Raiders will advance to the Region 4AAA tournament as a #2 seed. Play in the region tournament begins on Friday night at home sites. Coffee County will host the 3rd place team from District 7AAA at home on Friday beginning at 7 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
