Lady Raiders Rout Whitwell to Finish 2016 Strong

Coffee County opened on a 10 to 0 run to start the game as they held a 25 to 18 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders then opened the second half on an 18 to 2 run to put the game out of reach for Whitwell. The Lady Raiders put together perhaps their best half of basketball this season in the second half as they outscored Whitwell 35 to 7 in the final 16 minutes.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Abby Morgan who had 11 points. Ashley Starks, Alliyah Williams, and Serial Williams all finished wit 8 points while Jacey Vaughn added 7. The win improved the Lady Raiders record to 9 and 3.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Tuesday when they return home for a district doubleheader with Lincoln County. The girls’ game is set to tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage beginning with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental pregame show at 5:50.