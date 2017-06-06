Lady Raiders Open Team Camp Play with a Win

The Coffee County Lady Raiders opened play in the Cumberland County play day on Monday with 2 varsity games and 2 JV games. The varsity team went 1 and 1 on the day with a big win over Grundy County in the first game for coach Joe Pat Cope before losing to Cleveland. Coach Joe Pat Cope was “pleased with energy, effort and hustle” of his team while admitting that the press of Cleveland hurt his team. “We have not had much practice time yet and I think that once we get some more of our system down, we will be ok”, added Cope.
Cope is looking for improved offensive production when the Lady Raiders return to Crossville on Tuesday. Coffee County was a dismal 8 of 23 at the free throw line and 0 for 12 on 3 point attempts against Cleveland in the loss. “We missed a lot of wide open shots”, added Cope.
On Tuesday, the varsity team has games at 2 PM and 4 PM at Cumberland County. The Lady Raiders will take on Clay County at 2 PM and Stone Memorial at 4 PM. The JV team will be in action at 3 and 5 PM. The Lady Raiders will also take part in a team camp at MTSU on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday night’s games are at 6 & 8 PM on the main floor at Murphy Center.