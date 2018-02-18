Lady Raiders Open District Tournament Play With Victory over Tullahoma

A physical and tough matchup awaited Coffee County as the girls’ District 8AAA basketball district tournament got underway on Saturday in Columbia. The Lady Raiders squared off against Tullahoma in the opening game of the day in the semifinal round of the tournament. After a struggle in the first quarter, Coffee County controlled the final 3 periods to get a 57 to 37 win.
Tied at 17 with just under 5 minutes to play in the half, Coffee County closed out the period on a 12 to 3 run to seize a 9 point lead at the half. After opening the 3rd period on a 6 to 0 run, Coffee County opened up a 15 point lead. Tullahoma could not get the deficit below 10 in the 2nd half.
The Lady Raiders finished with 4 players in double digits. Bella Vinson led Coffee County with 14 points. Alliyah Williams and Ellie Graham each tallied 12 points and Jacey Vaughn finished with 10 points. Williams had the first points of each half and was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County will advance to Monday’s District finals with the opportunity to win their first district title since 2009. Coffee County will square off against Shelbyville beginning at 7:30 PM at Columbia. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast beginning with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 7:20.
It also guarantees a Region 4AAA Tournament home game for Coffee County this weekend. The 1st round region tournament games will take place on Friday, February 23rd at 7 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coffee County will host Oakland or Blackman on Friday night.
Download Saturday’s broadcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/tullahoma-vs-coffee-county-girls-basketball-district-semifinal_123168