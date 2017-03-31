Lady Raiders Get a Doubleheader Sweep in Alabama on Friday

A quick start and a strong finish lifted the Coffee County CHS softball team to a pair of wins in Alabama on Friday afternoon. Returning from a tournament in Gulf Shores, the Lady Raiders stopped in Montgomery on Friday for a double header with Macon East Academy and Glenwood, AL. The Lady Raiders got a pairs of wins on the night to give them 6 wins in their last 7 games.
The Lady Raiders scored 3 runs in the first inning in the first game to power themselves to a 4 to 2 win over Macon-East. Kaylee Skipper went the distance in the circle scattering 3 hits and striking out 3 to capture the win. The Lady Raiders got 4 hits on the game. Haley Hinshaw had 2 RBI, one in the 1st inning and one in the 3rd to lead Coffee County.
In Game #2, Coffee County pushed 3 runs across in the 8th inning to capture a 4 to 1 win over Glenwood out of Phenix City, Alabama. Tied at 1 thru seven innings, Coffee County pushed across 3 runs with 2 outs on 3 straight hits and a Glenwood error. The Lady Raiders were led by RBI singles from Tori Bell and Haley Richardson. Richardson finished the game with 2 hits and 2 RBI while Sarah West had a pair of hits too. Skipper came on to pitch in the 6th inning to relieve Katie Rutledge to get the win.
Coffee County returns home for a district game on Monday night as they play host to Columbia. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM at Terry Floyd Field.