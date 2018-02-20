Lady Raiders Fall in District Title Game

Attempting to win their first district title since 2011, the Coffee County Lady Raiders squared off against Shelbyville on Monday night in the District 8AAA Championship. With each of the previous 2 meetings being decided by 3 points or less, this matchup was expected to be a close affair. Foul trouble and a 2nd period cold streak derailed the Lady Raiders championship quest in a 43 to 40 loss.
After a strong start where the Lady Raiders built a 12 to 3 lead, Coffee County went ice cold for a stretch of 5:21 in the 2nd quarter to see Shelbyville seize the lead. The Lady Raiders tied the game briefly in the 3rd quarter before retaking the lead again with 4:52 left in the game. After trading the lead 5 times in the final 5 minutes, Shelbyville went ahead for good with 29 seconds left in the game.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 26 points. With that performance, Vinson was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Jacey Vaughn finished with 5 points and Abby Morgan added 4 points. The loss drops the Lady Raiders record to 24 and 4 on the season.
After the game, 2 members of the Lady Raiders were selected for the regular season All-District 8AAA team. Bella Vinson and Abby Morgan were tabbed for the regular season team by the district coaches. Vinson and Morgan were also named to the All-Tournament team.
The Lady Raiders now advance to the Region 4AAA tournament which begins on Friday. Coffee County will play host to Oakland at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Tipoff for that contest will be at 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Live coverage will begin with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 6:50.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.podcastgarden.com/login/audio-28/28184/CC021918G.mp3