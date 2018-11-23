Lady Raiders Crush Hillwood to Open Thanksgiving Tournament

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team used a huge first half as they feasted in the opening game of the Mike Mitchell Thanksgiving Classic at the LEAD Academy in Nashville. Taking on Hillwood High School out of Nashville, the Lady Raiders blasted the over-matched Lady Hilltoppers 90 to 10.
Coffee County got off to a red hot start in the game as they opened up a 27 to 0 lead in the first quarter and pushed that to a 56 to 3 lead at the half. Coffee County’s Abby Morgan hit her first 3 point shots in the first half as she finished with 7 baskets from long range. 10 different Lady Raiders scored in the game with 4 finishing in double figures. Morgan finished the game with 30 points, all of those coming in the first half. Freshman Kiya Ferrell added 15 points, Jacey Vaughn scored 14 and Bella Vinson poured in 12 as the Lady Raiders improved to 5 and 0 on the season. The Lady Raiders will return to action on Saturday when they take on Covington. That game will tip off at 1:30 PM.
Coach Joe Pat Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about Friday’s game and give a scouting report for Saturday’s contest. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.
The boys and girls will return to action on Tuesday at home when they play host to Nashville Central Christian. Nashville Central Christian is a home school cooperative basketball program. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will begin live coverage with Lucky Knott on the call beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.