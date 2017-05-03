Lady Raiders Claim Regular Season District Title on Wednesday

With the regular season district title within the grasp of the Coffee County CHS softball team on Wednesday night, the Lady Raiders battled a tenacious Eaglettes team to the final out to capture a 4 to 2 win. The win also gave the Lady Raiders their 20th win on the season and the #1 seed and a bye in the District 8AAA Tournament which begins Friday in Lawrenceburg.
In a game heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County roared out to a 3 to 0 lead in the 2nd inning with Raven Rogers 2 RBI double being the highlight of the inning. Shelbyville answered in the 4th with a run, but Coffee County scored again in the bottom of the 4th on a Katie Rutledge RBI single. Shelbyville got a 2 out home run in the 5th inning and added a walk and a double before Kaylee Skipper struck out the Eaglettes clean-up hitter. Skipper mowed down the last 6 batters she faced to capture the win.
The Lady Raiders were led in hitting by Rutledge who had 2 hits and 2 RBI. Skipper got the complete game win as she gave up 7 hits while striking out 5. Skipper was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
The Lady Raiders open post season play on Saturday at Lawrence County High School. Coffee County will take on the winner of Friday’s game between Lincoln County and Shelbyville. First pitch is set for 2 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action beginning with the pregame show at 1:50 PM.
You can download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/