Lady Raider Volleyball to Host Student Tournament on Thursday

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider volleyball team will host their 2nd annual “Volleybrawl” on Thursday night at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  The event features a class competition between Coffee County CHS students to crown a champion.  Like it’s cousin, the Girls’ Powder Puff Football Game, the Volleybrawl teams will be coached by members of the Lady Raider volleyball team.  The event will get underway at 5 PM as the Juniors take on the Freshmen.  At 6 PM, the Seniors square off against the Sophomores.  The consolation game will be played at 7 PM with the championship game set for 8 PM.  All the games will be held at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym and the public is encouraged to attend.  Admission will be $5 for adults and $2 for students.  Concessions will also be available, so come out and eat and enjoy a night of fun.  All proceeds will go to renovate the Lady Raider Volleyball dressing room.