Lady Raider Volleyball Returns from Cumberland Team Camp

“We got up at 7 AM, went to bed at 9 PM and spent the rest of the day on volleyball” is how CHS volleyball coach Andrew Taylor described a busy 3 days of camp at Cumberland University. The Lady Raiders traveled to Lebanon for the Thursday through Saturday camp last week winding down a busy first week of action.
The camp featured drills, instruction, controlled scrimmages, situational play, team bonding activities, recruiting sessions and even nutrition sessions. Returning only 2 starters, Coffee County was looking to get an opportunity to develop some team chemistry and find the best possible rotation. The camp concluded on Saturday with traditional scrimmage games as the Lady Raiders finished the day with a record of 1 and 2. “We got a lot of positional work and got closer as a team” said Taylor.
Coffee County will travel to Eagleville on Wednesday to begin a team camp that runs through Friday. Coach Taylor is looking to get a lot more game action for his young Lady Raiders. Coffee County will return home to host a varsity play day on Wednesday, July 26th. The Lady Raiders conclude preseason play with a varsity/JV scrimmage play day at Stewarts Creek on August 5th.
The Lady Raiders open the season on August 14th at home when they play host to Middle Tennessee Christian School. That match is scheduled for 6 PM. The Lady Raiders will be featured this fall on the First National Bank Home Town Sports Series. Thunder Radio’s first CHS volleyball broadcast is set for August 15th when they play host to Shelbyville at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Coach Taylor will also be a guest on the July 22nd edition of the Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming season. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each Saturday at 10 AM here on Thunder Radio as it is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.