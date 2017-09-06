Lady Raider Volleyball Loses Nail-biter to Eagleville

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed Eagleville to Central High School on Wednesday for a non-district match in front of the student body. The Lady Raiders pushed the always tough Lady Eagles to a full 5 sets before falling to the Eagles. Eagleville dropped Coffee County 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 11-15.
Coffee County was led in kills by Sarah West who had 12 kills. Lexi Bryan added 8. Amanda Mukai paced the Lady Raiders in service aces as she notched 5 and led the team is assists with 33. Keelie Hillis led Coffee County in blocks with 3 while Tyana Fenton had 21 digs for the Lady Raiders.
Coffee County returns to district play on Thursday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on the Eaglettes. First serve is set for 6 PM.