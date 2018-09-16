Lady Raider Volleyball Goes 2 and 3 in Saturday Tournament

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team hosted the Southern Slam Tournament on Saturday. Playing matches at the Coffee County Middle School, the Raider Academy and Central High School, The Lady Raiders welcomed 16 teams to town. Finishing the day with a record of 2 and 3, the Lady Raiders qualified for the for the Golf Bracket finals before being eliminated.
The Lady Raiders opened play on Saturday morning with a straight set win over Tullahoma. Coffee County defeated Tullahoma by set scores of 25-8 and 25-20. In the second match, the Lady Raiders beat Grundy County 25-19 and 25-17. In their final pool match of the day, Coffee County fell to Columbia Academy. The Lady Raiders lost by set scores of 24-26 and 19-25. In the championship round, Coffee County was swept by Lawrence County and Community.
For the day, Coffee County was led in kills by Kiya Ferrell who finished with 27 while Keri Munn finished with 20. Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in aces with 11 and assists with 32. Munn had the team lead in blocks with 5 and Sarah West was the team leader in digs with 24.
Coffee County travels to Lincoln County on Tuesday for a pivotal district battle. Opening serve is set for 6:30 PM.